Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48,962.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 187,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

