Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.96. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 24,003 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

