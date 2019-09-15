Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $500.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.65.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.