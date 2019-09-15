BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give FMC (NYSE:FMC) a $100.00 Price Target

FMC (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned a $100.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

FMC stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 763,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,171. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

