Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $731,087.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.04608838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

