Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stake Lowered by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,159 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Blue Apron worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.51.

In related news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APRN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 868,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

