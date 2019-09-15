Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.16. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 1,909,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,452,000 after acquiring an additional 587,697 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,931,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,109,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204,909 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

