BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.92

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $12.63. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,237 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.