BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.92

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $12.63. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,237 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.
About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
