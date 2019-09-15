BitTube Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,503.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $7,503.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00728054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005009 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

