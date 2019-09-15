BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $122.80 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $122.80 million and approximately $54.88 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.01165007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

