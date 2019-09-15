Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $612.00 and $51,342.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,328.69 or 0.99942264 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000631 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.