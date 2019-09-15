Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $72,739.00 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 21,255,139 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

