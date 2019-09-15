BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. During the last week, BitBall has traded 185.2% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $733,498.00 and $373.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

