Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,914 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $29,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $236.63. 1,451,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

