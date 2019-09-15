Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 571,363 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,634,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Biocept alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Biocept had a negative net margin of 672.27% and a negative return on equity of 263.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.