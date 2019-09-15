BidaskClub Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 3,744,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,046. The company has a market capitalization of $530.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 65,651 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 702,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 181,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,763,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

