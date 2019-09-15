BidaskClub Upgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ALXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.44.
ALXN stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
