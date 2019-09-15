BidaskClub Upgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.44.

ALXN stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

