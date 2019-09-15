BidaskClub Lowers Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLTW. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $194.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $200.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,974,000 after buying an additional 556,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,255,000 after buying an additional 80,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after buying an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after buying an additional 729,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,413,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

