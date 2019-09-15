Beam (BEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.69 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Beam has a market cap of $42.45 million and approximately $67.69 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00011302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039320 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 36,306,000 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

