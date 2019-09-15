Beacon (BECN) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $67,691.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Beacon has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00619668 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019703 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004144 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

