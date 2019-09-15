BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) versus NanoString Technologies (OTCMKTS:NSTG) Head to Head Comparison

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $79.30 million 10.63 -$57.33 million ($0.59) -14.75 NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 7.26 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -7.86

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -42.42% -12.47% -9.17% NanoString Technologies -68.16% -118.03% -42.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoString Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company develops MVA-BN HIV, a preclinical stage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine candidate; MVA-BN HBV, a preclinical stage hepatitis B vaccine candidate; CV301 that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of bladder, colorecta, and pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma and other metastatic cancers. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Kvistgård, Denmark.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

