Banyan Network Trading 212.6% Higher Over Last Week (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 271% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, CoinEx and IDEX. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $681,708.00 and $14,106.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 212.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018689 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000129 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

