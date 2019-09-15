Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAKK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

LON:BAKK traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116.60 ($1.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.23. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $675.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

