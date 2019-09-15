Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 579 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.57).

BAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities cut Babcock International Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Archie Bethel sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £64,636.80 ($84,459.43). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £22,150 ($28,942.90).

Shares of BAB stock traded up GBX 14.27 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching GBX 557.87 ($7.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,508,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 483.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.86. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 733.80 ($9.59).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

