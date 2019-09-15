Baader Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.86 ($49.83).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €33.10 ($38.49) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of €59.15 ($68.78). The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.47 and a 200-day moving average of €37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

