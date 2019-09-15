Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 183,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.65. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

