Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stake Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,081 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $5,446,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 428,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,957. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

