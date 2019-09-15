Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Cut to “Reduce” at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXXTF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday.

Get Axiata Group Berhad alerts:

About Axiata Group Berhad

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. It operates in Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others segments. The company offers mobile, interconnect, pay television transmission and other data, telecommunication network capacity, infrastructure, digital, and financing services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.