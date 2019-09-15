Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.76

Augean plc (LON:AUG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.76 and traded as low as $101.51. Augean shares last traded at $103.89, with a volume of 26,196 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.86.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

