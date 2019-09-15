AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $36.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of T traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 32,594,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,924,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

