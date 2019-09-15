Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ATRA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 872,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,858. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

