Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 527,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $299,254.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,845.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,986 shares of company stock worth $2,245,712. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.