Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,230

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,427.78 ($31.72).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 2,336.33 ($30.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,210.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,093.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £49,545 ($64,739.32).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

