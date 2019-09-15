Artfinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $2.15 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.65 or 0.04575842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,059,179 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

