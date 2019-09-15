Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) vs. Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Financial Comparison

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International 20.77% 8.93% 2.81% Ardmore Shipping -21.50% -7.82% -3.29%

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ship Finance International and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $418.71 million 4.07 $73.62 million $1.03 13.87 Ardmore Shipping $210.18 million 1.20 -$42.94 million ($1.04) -7.36

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ship Finance International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Ardmore Shipping does not pay a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 135.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ship Finance International and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ardmore Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ship Finance International currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.53%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $8.65, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Ship Finance International.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Ardmore Shipping on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

