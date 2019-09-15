Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTX. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

