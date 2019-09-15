Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms recently commented on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 128,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,492. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.55. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.