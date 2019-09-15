Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.25.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71. The company has a market cap of $1,008.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.