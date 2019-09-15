Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 105,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,879 shares of company stock valued at $864,026. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,160,000 after buying an additional 1,063,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after buying an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $9,845,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 994,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,841. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

