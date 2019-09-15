Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Apache were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Apache by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 3,795,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,895. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

