AorTech International (LON:AOR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.17

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.17 and traded as low as $46.10. AorTech International shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 28,007 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

About AorTech International (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

