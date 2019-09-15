Analyzing Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and Hasbro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hasbro 0 4 8 0 2.67

Hasbro has a consensus target price of $123.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and Hasbro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Hasbro 6.69% 30.92% 10.46%

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology does not pay a dividend. Hasbro pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hasbro has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and Hasbro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hasbro $4.58 billion 3.30 $220.43 million $3.85 31.11

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Hasbro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Hasbro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hasbro beats Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics. The company sells its products through distributors, e-commerce platforms, and supermarkets. The company also exports its products. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Xiamen, China.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

