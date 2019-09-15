Analysts Set $64.00 Target Price for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $64.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 56,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.36. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $39,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $30,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

