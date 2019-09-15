Analysts Set $17.50 Price Target for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on CKPT. ValuEngine raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.92. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 263.14% and a negative net margin of 712.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

