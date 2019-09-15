Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.33). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 141,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,541. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

