Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.36 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 35.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

PAC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous dividend of $0.91. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 117.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 157.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 48.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 110,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 202,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

