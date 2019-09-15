Analysts Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $30.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

EC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 357,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 53.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

