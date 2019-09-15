Analysts Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. BayCom posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BayCom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 513.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 22.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. BayCom has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.