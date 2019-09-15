Analysts Anticipate Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to announce $35.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.01 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.31 million to $133.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $246.62 million, with estimates ranging from $181.11 million to $292.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PTLA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $438,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 355.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,989. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

