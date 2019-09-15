Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.